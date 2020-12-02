EasyJet announces new cabin bag policy which will see charges for overhead luggage

EasyJet has announced its new cabin bag policy which will see charges for overhead luggage.

FROM February 10, passengers who want to use overhead luggage lockers will have to buy more expensive tickets.

Customers who don’t want to fork out extra for their seats will be limited to under-seat space for a small carry-on bag.

“Punctuality is important to our customers and we know that if they have their bags placed into the hold at the gate due to the limited space onboard this can cause flight delays,” said Robert Carey, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer for easyJet.

“Our new policy will improve boarding and punctuality for everyone, as well as give our customers certainty of what they will have with them onboard. ”

The limited overhead locker space on aircraft has meant that customers can’t always be certain they will have their cabin bag onboard with them, said the firm. So for those who want certainty, “booking an Up front or Extra legroom seat will provide this”.

There are between 42 and 63 Up front and Extra legroom seats available to book onboard each flight depending on the aircraft type, and prices start from £7.99.

