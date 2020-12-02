CCTV protection installed at important heritage building

ONE of the historic buildings of Torremolinos, the Casa de los Navajas was built in the style of a Moorish Palace in 1925 and is now part of the heritage of the town which has hosted concerts and even weddings as well as being a great tourist attraction.

In order to keep the building safe, the Torremolinos Council has installed a CCTV system with 10 cameras, nine outside and one inside the building which are linked on a 24 hours basis to the Local Police Headquarters.

The Council says that not only is this an important boost for the security of the building, it will also assist municipal workers who are based there.

