Cash awards for outstanding athletes
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Frigiliana

Frigiliana Council has announced its grant scheme to support promising and outstanding athletes who live in and around the town.

The deadline for submitting requests is December 23, 2020, and applicants must provide various documentation.

These include:
* Photocopy of applicant’s ID.
* Photocopy of the Family Book and Identity Card of the Legal Representative who subscribes to the application (only in case the applicant is underage).
* Regulatory judgement on custody of the child, if any.
* Documentation crediting the evaluable sporting merits achieved as of January 1, 2019, and until the date of filing the application.
* Where appropriate, commitment to participate in sporting competitions during the 2020 financial year (January 2020-December 2020) in the corresponding sports mode. A
* Certificate of Ownership of Bank Account where cash will be paid.

 

To find out more ask for Alfonso at the Town Hall or visit frigiliana.es.


