Brothers forced people to work 60-hour weeks

NATIONAL POLICE arrested two brothers, aged 34 and 39, in Castellon, for allegedly forcing people to work 60-hour weeks for €700 with no contract or Social Security.
They have been charged with crimes against the rights of foreign citizens and against the rights of workers.
The National Police found three people working in a restaurant and tea room in Benicarlo, who had been promised contracts to help them legalise their situation in Spain.
One of the workers had signed a contract after six months working illegally. He was promised a 40-hour week and €1,300 salary but the conditions agreed were never respected by the detainees and he was still forced to work 60-hour weeks.
