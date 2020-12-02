BOMB Alert After An Explosion In Northern Ireland triggers a security alert



There are reports that a bomb apparently partially exploded, on the evening of Tuesday, December 1, in the Enniskeen area of Craigavon, Country Armagh, Northern Ireland, reportedly injuring one man, who has been transferred to the hospital, for treatment to arm and hands injuries.

-- Advertisement --



The explosion triggered a security alert in the area, with homes being evacuated, a cordon erected, and residents housed in a nearby church, while army bomb disposal units conduct an investigation.

A spokesman for the PSNI told reporters, “A number of homes in the area have been evacuated. It is understood a device partially exploded. One male has been taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to their hands and chest. There are no further details at this stage.”

____________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bomb Alert After An Explosion In Northern Ireland”.

“The circumstances of the incident are still unclear but army technical officers are on-site and police have erected a cordon for the safety of the local community.