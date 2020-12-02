BARCELONA’S Sergi Roberto Tests Positive For Coronavirus, says a club statement



Sergi Roberto, Barcelona’s Spanish international, yesterday, Tuesday, December 1, during the club’s regular PCR test on players and staff, has tested positive for coronavirus, says a club statement issued today, Wednesday, December 2, and will now self-isolate for 10 days, with the club asking anybody else who came into contact with the player, to get a PCR test.

Roberto, who has only ever played for Barcelona during a career starting in 2010, is a versatile player who can operate in defence or midfield, had been out of action with an injury he picked up in a match last month against Atletico Madrid.

