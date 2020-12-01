Woman Rescued from Boyfriend After Hiding Help Notes

A WOMAN has been rescued from her boyfriend after hiding help notes in the building where she lived.

The Woman aged 31, was rescued by the National Police on Sunday. She had been held captive by her boyfriend who had also threatened her. The rescue occurred on Maquinilla Street in Madrid.

The woman had been able to hide handwritten notes in the building that were found, and 091 was called. One of the found notes said, “Please, I need help. My partner has hit me and has me locked up. My cell phone has broken, call the police. Don’t ring the bell”

On arriving at the scene forced entry was required and the victim and partner were found inside. A man aged 42, was arrested for gender violence and illegal detention.

