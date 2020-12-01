TORRE Pacheco residents take to the streets to support the hotel industry, as many hoteliers ask to save the sector by reopening premises as soon as possible.

More than 200 people joined the event outside the Plaza del Ayuntamiento (Town Hall) on Monday, November 30, which was coordinated by COEC Torre Pacheco, with the support of the city council to clarify their stance on the situation.

Representatives of the sector including employers, employees and residents of the municipality concentrated in support of the hotel and catering industry, a sector that has been greatly affected by the crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julián Pedreño, president of COEC, accompanied by the mayor of Torre Pacheco, Antonio León and the president of HOSTEMUR, Jesús Jiménez, wanted to show their support for the hotel and catering sector and asked for a study of the situation in the municipality of Torre Pacheco, reiterating that the hotel and catering sector has shown that it is not a focus of COVID contagion, calling for the reopening of premises as soon as possible.

