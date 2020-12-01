Three more ‘Nightingale’ courtrooms at Ministry of Justice’s headquarters

THREE more ‘Nightingale’ courtrooms are set to open at the Ministry of Justice’s headquarters, as efforts to tackle the impact of the pandemic on the justice system are ramped up.

Meeting spaces have been converted to Covid-secure hearing rooms at the site in London, which since August has enabled more than 100 family cases to be heard safely.

The move forms part of a new, additional £30m (€33.4m) investment to deliver a further 40 Nightingale courtrooms and fund a range of measures to boost court capacity. It brings the total investment in action to reduce delays and alleviate pressures on the court’s system to more than £110m (€122.4m).

A further £337m (€375m) announced in the Spending Review last week will support the Government’s crime agenda – delivering swift and effective justice to convict offenders, support victims, and protect the wider public.

Courts Minister, Chris Philp said: “We will explore every viable option for additional court space across the country – and that of course includes looking close to home.

“Courts staff have gone to great lengths to help our recovery and the additional capacity at Petty France will further help to deliver speedier justice in the capital.”

Two of the new courtrooms will begin hearing cases from Tuesday, December 1, and the other from next week. They will bring the total number of Nightingale courtrooms operating across England and Wales to 32.

This forms part of the wider measures designed to ensure the quickest possible recovery – including the recruitment of 1,600 more court staff, rolling out the technology, and opening 27 temporary jury rooms in courts across the country.

