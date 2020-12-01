Police launch investigation after eight cats poisoned in alleyway

Police in Valencia have launched an investigation after eight cats were found dead after being poisoned in an alleyway.

AT least two of the cats were found to have died after eating meat stuffed with a common type of pesticide in Albaida.

Along with the police, the town council and animal charity Protectora Vinclados are appealing for public help in finding the culprit.

The alleyway where the poisoned animals were found is between two buildings and said to be difficult to access.

It is therefore suspected that the poisoned meat could have been thrown from a window.

Local Police and the Guardia Civil have warned criminal proceedings will be taken against the person responsible, who could face a fine of up to €30,000 and a 12 month prison sentence.

President of Vinclados, María José Barberà, said: “We want people to be aware this is a serious crime that we do not want to see repeated.”

Two months ago, a dismembered cat was found hanging from a tree near a school in the same town.

