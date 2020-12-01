New £16 million FareShare grant to provide meals for those in need

A NEW £16 million (€17.8 million) FareShare grant has been announced to provide meals for those in need and will pay for millions of meals for the vulnerable over the winter period.

-- Advertisement --



A new £16 million UK government grant, delivered across England through charity FareShare, will allow thousands of local charities across England to distribute food to people struggling as a result of the pandemic, Food Minister Victoria Prentis has announced on Tuesday, December 1.

The Defra Winter Support programme forms part of the wider Government winter support package and will help those who are vulnerable and disproportionately impacted by Covid-19 to access healthy and nutritious food through front-line charities throughout the winter, starting this week.

At least 4,000 frontline charities, not-for-profit organisations and community groups in England will benefit, including refuges, homeless shelters and rehabilitation services. It will cover rural areas as well as cities, targeting those who are struggling to get food. The programme aims to provide over 7,600 tonnes of food over the winter months.

FareShare have well-established, extensive networks for funding local charities and delivering food, which means they can swiftly ensure adequate support is provided when and where it is needed, as quickly as possible.

Food Minister Victoria Prentis said: “During this difficult winter period, our frontline charities are providing vital support to the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Alongside the wider Government support package, this grant will make a real difference to people across England. It will enable FareShare and their partner organisations to provide millions of meals for those who need them most.”

The full package of Government winter support continues up until Easter 2021 and the Government will continue to monitor the situation and will make decisions on funding accordingly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New £16 million FareShare grant to provide meals for those in need”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.