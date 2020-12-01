Mother given six-month restraining order for slapping son

A mother has been convicted of slapping her son and given a six-month restraining order by a Santiago court preventing her from going within 200 metres of him.

THE woman, known as Cristina, has denied striking her son and assault within a domestic environment following an argument.

According to reports, her youngest son wanted to spend the night at his older sister’s house, but his mother refused and slapped him in the face.

While Cristina assures the slap never occurred, a doctor who treated the child claims he had a bruise on his cheek and wrist consistent with being struck and dragged, reports La Voz de Galicia.

The mother argued the two witnesses who corroborate the child’s version of events are his sister and father -who she is separated from.

The sentence has sparked a media debate about whether or not it is excessive to impose a ban on having contact with her son over a family quarrel.

