Marbella men sedated and robbed by dating App contact

A MAN, 33, was arrested for robbing two young men in their Marbella homes, having contacted them via a mobile dating App and putting sedatives in their drink.

The Colombian detainee, who was found in Madrid, has been remanded in prison charged with violent robbery and causing bodily harm, earned their trust with days of telephone conversations and convinced them to meet in Puerto Banus.

Once there, he got them to invite him to their homes where promised to prepare them a meal.

He allegedly put a sedative in fruit juice which he made for them, and once they were asleep, he robbed them of cash and valuable items.

He also erased any trace of their contact with him from their computers and phones and tried to access their bank accounts.

The victims woke up after about five hours, light-headed and suffering from muscle fatigue, as well as being incoherent in their actions and speech.

Both of them went to the health centre, where blood samples tested positive for benzodiazepines. One of them was admitted to hospital for three days, as he had prior heart problems.

Officers from the Specialized and Violent Crime Unit (UDEV) of Marbella Local Police took charge of the investigation to identify, locate and arrest the alleged perpetrator who had been arrested in 2018 in Madrid for similar behaviour. He had served time in prison and was released in September.

In the course of the investigation, two Belgian citizens, aged 30 and 38, were arrested for allegedly being accomplices and providing the means of transport for the detainee to get from Madrid to Marbella.

