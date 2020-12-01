Manson Family Cult Killer Denied Parole For 1969 Murder

CALIFORNIA’s Governor has blocked the release of Leslie Van Houten, one of the last surviving members of the infamous Manson Family cult who terrorised California in the late 1960s.

Leslie Van Houten was 19 years old when she and two other cult members savagely murdered a Los Angeles couple in 1969. She stabbed Rosemary LaBianca 16 times, and the killers scratched ‘War’ into the stomach of her husband Leo in reference to their leader Charles Manson’s bizarre race war theories. ‘Death to Pigs’ and ‘Rise’ were scrawled on the walls of the scene in the blood of the victims.

Now 71, Van Houten was approved for release by a parole board in July but this decision has now been overturned by California governor Gavin Newsom. He said that he does not believe ‘she has come to terms with the totality of the factors that led her to participate in the vicious Manson family killings’. This case marks the fourth time Van Houten’s release has been blocked by a California governor.

The grisly double murder of the LaBiancas occurred one night after the cult slaughtered Hollywood star Sharon Tate and four others in one of America’s most chilling crimes. Tate’s sister gathered 170,000 signatures on an online petition to block Van Houten’s release. Cult leader Charles Manson died in prison in 2017.

