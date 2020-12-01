Maintenance man facing 16 years for sexual abuse

A MAN is facing 16 years in prison for the alleged sexual abuse of a girl, 15.

The girl has Aspergers syndrome, attention deficit disorder (ADHD), temporary focal epilepsy and oppositional defiant disorder.

The man, on trial in a court in Barcelona, allegedly committed three crimes of sexual abuse, taking advantage of his age and strength, while fully aware that the girl was a minor with several disorders.

The first and second occasions occurred in August 2016, when the young girl went to the Institute for Eating Disorders where the man worked in maintenance. He kissed her and touched her inappropriately.

On the third occasion, in October 2016, he forced her into a room where he acted in the same way as before, before getting her to perform oral sex.

A restraining order has been issued against him and the Public Prosecutor is requesting €4,000 in compensation from the Institute for Food Disorders.

