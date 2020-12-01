Croatia Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, has tested positive for Covid-19.

IN a statement, the government of Croatia confirmed Plenkovic was re-tested for coronavirus on Monday, November 30, and the results came back positive.

-- Advertisement --



The PM was already isolating for 10 days after his wife tested positive last week.

“He is currently feeling well, and the prime minister continues to perform his activities and responsibilities from home and will follow all the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists,” the statement said.

Croatia has registered 131,342 infections since the start of the pandemic, but daily cases have spiked since October.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Croatia PM tests positive for Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.