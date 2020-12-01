Croatia PM tests positive for Covid

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Croatia PM tests positive for Covid
CREDIT: Wikipedia

Croatia Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, has tested positive for Covid-19.

IN a statement, the government of Croatia confirmed Plenkovic was re-tested for coronavirus on Monday, November 30, and the results came back positive.

-- Advertisement --

The PM was already isolating for 10 days after his wife tested positive last week.

“He is currently feeling well, and the prime minister continues to perform his activities and responsibilities from home and will follow all the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists,” the statement said.


Croatia has registered 131,342 infections since the start of the pandemic, but daily cases have spiked since October.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Croatia PM tests positive for Covid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleCourt to declare missing woman dead
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here