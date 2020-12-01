Council sees gambling of all types as a social problem

BENALMADENA Council voted unanimously to restrict the number of bookmakers allowed to trade in the municipality and also to restrict their siting those that they are at least 700 metres away from educational establishments.

In a statement by Councillor Salvador Rodríguez he revealed that an estimated one in four gamblers who have played in the last 12 months have some kind of gambling problem which might include stealing to pay for the habit, compulsive betting and problems with debt.

The Council also undertakes to urge the Junta de Andalucía to prohibit sports betting terminals in gaming halls, bingo halls, casinos and bars; to regularly implement inspection plans in face-to-face betting houses to increase controls and prevent access to minors; and to recognise gambling as a public health problem.

