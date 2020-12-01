Breaking News: Pedestrians killed and injured by a driver in Germany

BREAKING NEWS: Two pedestrians have been killed and a number of others have been injured by a driver in Germany who drove a car at them.

Local police have confirmed that a 51-year-old driver has been arrested and the large hatchback vehicle seized after the horrific incident in the German city of Trier, which happened in a pedestrianised area of the city centre on Tuesday, December 1.

Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told a news conference this afternoon: “We have a driver who ran amok in the city. We have two dead that we are certain of and up to 15 injured, some of them with the most severe injuries.

“I just walked through the city centre and it was just horrible. There is a trainer lying on the ground, and the girl it belongs to is dead,” he added.

A video circulating on social media shows a number of police officers pinning a man to the ground next to a silver SUV, with armed police, several ambulances and the fire service also present at the scene.

