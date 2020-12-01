Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --



Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after a positive test for Covid-19, it has been announced. The recently-crowned seven-time world champion is now in quarantine and has been ruled out of Sunday’s race in Bahrain.

Hamilton, who reported “mild symptoms” on Monday morning, becomes the third driver to test positive for the virus this season after Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll. A Mercedes statement said: “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team regrets to announce that Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to take part in this weekend’s Sakhir GP.

Mercedes say a replacement will be named in due course. “Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well and the entire team sends him our very best wishes for a swift recovery,” a statement said. Mercedes said Hamilton, 35, was tested three times last week, including on Sunday at the Bahrain International Circuit, and returned a negative result on each occasion.

However, as well as waking with mild symptoms on Monday, he was also informed that a contact “prior to arrival in Bahrain” had tested positive. Lewis Hamilton is the third F1 driver to test positive for coronavirus this season following Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive For COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.