AGUILAS karate club competes in the Spanish Championship in Malaga.

The Aguilas club sent five of its best athletes from the Juan Carlos Navarro Gómez to compete with the Murcia Region Karate Federation in the championship in Malaga.

The five members of the club, Gonzalo Barrios, Laura Piñero, Adrián Sedeño, Antonio Ibanovich, and Zihao Miao all competed to a high level. With Zihao Mioa, coming close to securing a bronze, but finishing the day in fourth place. Laura Piñero, Zihao Miao and Adrián Sedeño, were the three team members that won a fight.

The team enjoyed fighting in the championships and will soon be ready to face the next one, later this month.

