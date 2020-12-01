93-year-old in “serious condition” after mobility scooter crashes with car

A 93-year-old is in a “serious condition” after her mobility scooter collided with a car.

POLICE and paramedics were called to a “serious collision” in Havering, London, at 12.20pm on Sunday, November 29.

The elderly woman was treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital where she remains “in a serious condition”.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and would like to speak with anyone who saw the collision.

The car driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 020 8597 4874 or via 101 quoting reference Cad 3030/29Nov.

