World’s Toughest Prisons: Man Jailed in Egypt

WORLD’S Toughest Prisons: An Australian man was jailed for ten months in Egypt

Waled Youssef, 45, of dual Australian and Egyptian citizenship, was arrested in Cairo on January 14 while sight-seeing with his family. The young father was accused of being a supporter of a banned political group after he liked a Facebook post by a former political candidate in 2012. That candidate was also imprisoned by the Egyptian government after his failed campaign.

‘My husband is in prison for allegedly liking an innocuous Facebook post years ago. He’s done nothing wrong, but he is being kept in prison where people are dying of COVID. We are terrified he will get sick and not be able to come home.’ Mrs Youssef said.

Mr Youssef spent ten months in ‘one of the worst jails in the world’, where he shared a cell with 17 other inmates at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and was reportedly left without a bed or basic hygiene facilities.

In a statement after he was finally released on October 26, Mr Youssef said:

‘I never would have expected a trip to visit my family would see me thrown into Tora prison.

‘It was the most harrowing 10 months of my life. I just want to heal and recover from this unbelievable and horrendous experience … I am so relieved to finally be home.’

