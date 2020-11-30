WORKS PARTY HUMBUG

This Christmas will see a considerable drop in the number of companies having a Christmas bash, as lockdown jitters put the hammer down on the usual festive works party.

Just one in five businesses will hold a ‘real’ Christmas party while many businesses will hold ZOOM parties around 20 per cent of them.

Forty (40) per cent of companies in the UK have cancelled the usual Xmas works party, and that also means the average forty-nine (49) pounds spent per employee has gone as well.

Uncertainty about 2021 and what restrictions if any lie ahead are foremost in the minds of company bosses, a big Christmas party is the last thing on their minds say many bosses.

Recent figures from pub, restaurant and hotel trade bodies in the hospitality sector claim there are 750,000 fewer jobs than the same time last year. Companies are clearly holding on to cash.

What is clear to many is it will be a cautious Christmas where the focus will be on survival through this difficult time and on to hopefully new year and a brighter 2021.

