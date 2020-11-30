TikTok Video Of Furious Passenger Divides Audiences

TikTok video of furious plane passenger putting coffee and gum in a woman’s hair divides audiences, with many claiming it’s a fake

A video posted to TikTok showing a passenger destroying another woman’s hair because she flipped it over the plane seat has been viewed 9.6million times, but viewers are divided about whether the appalling incident could possibly be real.

The footage shows one passenger putting coffee, chewing gum and a lollipop into a woman’s long blond hair, and even cutting some off, as she tosses her mane over the back of her seat during a flight. Many viewers questioned the video, with some suggesting it was a wig and others questioning how she didn’t feel anything.

But surprisingly, others have jumped to the defence of the protagonist, agreeing that they would have acted in the same way had they been on the flight.

One person wrote: “Okay if this is real I agree with these actions.”

Someone else said: “I would have cut so much more off once she kept flipping it back.”

