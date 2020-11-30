Suspect package at the Heron Tower skyscraper in London

A SUSPECT package has been reported at the Heron Tower skyscraper in the centre of London, according to reports from the City of London Police.
Posted to their Twitter account on Monday, November 30, a brief statement read: “We are currently responding to a report of a suspect package at the Heron Tower, EC2.
We have set up a 200-metre cordon around the building, closing off roads in the immediate area to traffic and pedestrians. Please avoid the area at this time.”
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 30, 2020
It is unknown at this time whether a bomb disposal team has been called.
UPDATE: “The package has been deemed non-suspicious and all surrounding roads have now been reopened. Thank you for your patience”
The package has been deemed non-suspicious and all surrounding roads have now been reopened.
Thank you for your patience pic.twitter.com/NU3Tb7FUh8
— City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 30, 2020
