Spain closes November with 9,191 Covid-related deaths
CREDIT: Martin Sanchez - Unsplash.com

Spain has closed November with 9,191 Covid-related deaths after 401 were recorded since Friday, November 27, making it the second month with the highest mortality rate.

THE Ministry of Health also confirmed there have been 19,979 new infections over the weekend, of which 1,959 were registered in the last 24 hours.

The latest fatalities bring the total to 943 in the last seven days, which means the month ends with a death toll of 9,191.

There have been 45,069 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic and 1,648,187 infections confirmed by PCR test.


The cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases per 10,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days currently stands at 275 infections – the lowest figure since the middle of October.

