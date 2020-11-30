Social spending doubled and tourism promotion given a boost

Almuñecar Council has doubled social spending and increased tourism promotion in its €38,693,000 budget for 2021.



An emphasis is being placed on helping the people most affected by the Covid pandemic

Support for families will have a budget of more than €250,000, while the Social Emergency Fund will be doubled.

The Home Help Service will be allocated €400.000.

Mayor Trinidad Herrera Lorente said: “The new exercise allocates more than €400.000 to the new Town Hall Employment Plan, with an increase of more than €175.000 on 2018.

“This government team is aware that in the face of the crisis, administrations should be the driving force behind creating jobs and wealth, so it plans large investments for Almuñécar, such as the new Municipal Market, sports infrastructures, a day centre for seniors and an investment in children’s parks and public spaces.”

