RYANAIR launches its Cyber Monday bonanza – 10,000 seats on sale for £5 for travel in December 2020 and January 2021.

This incredible offer is available across more than 500 routes for travel from December 1, 2020, until January 31, 2021, and is available for 24 hours only from 00:01am, Monday, November 30 until midnight – so act fast.

With over 500 routes available, passengers can book their Christmas trip home to their families, take a well-deserved weekend trip to some of Europe’s top destinations, or make a winter break for it to a favourite sun destination – from only £5.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady said: “Ryanair is here to banish the Monday blues with this unmissable seat sale. We’ve released 10,000 seats for sale for just £5 for travel in December and January for 24 hours only.

There’s over 500 routes to choose from and with only 10,000 seats available, customers must act fast by booking on the Ryanair.com website to choose their fiver flight.”

