OWNER Registers His Tequila Bar As A Religion To Beat Tier System restrictions in Nottingham



James Aspell, the owner of the 400 Rabbits Tequila and Mezcal Cocktail Bar in Hurts Yard, Nottingham, in a bid to beat the latest coronavirus restrictions, has applied to the Registrar General in Nottingham, to rename the bar, “The Church of the Four Hundred Rabbits”, claiming it is a place of religious worship, as under the Tier 3 regulations, places of worship are allowed to stay open, although, once inside, worshippers must not congregate with anybody from outside their home or support bubble.

James, aged 34, has also submitted his application to comply with the conditions laid out in the Certifying a Place of Meeting for Religious Worship under the Places of Worship Registration Act 1855, and is now working out how to best practice this new religion, as to conform, congregation members must be signed up, maybe as, “a reverend of righteous rabbits”, or “bunny believers”, commenting, “The intention of this is to be a joke, but it comes from a serious place. With the new restrictions, we’re forced to close and it could be months before we can reopen. We don’t have a food offering so even if we were in Tier 2, we couldn’t open”.

He continued, “We feel like we’ve been targeted unfairly to an extent and it seems wrong. Everything from gyms to massage parlours can stay open, and even the Christmas markets are happening, that was the point when I thought, this is ridiculous, so, we have sent in an application to register as a place of worship”, claiming it “points out the hypocrisy” of the new Tier systems, “We’re not doing this to offend anybody or break any rules. We have no intention of opening unless the application is granted or when restrictions are lifted”.

