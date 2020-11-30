Nurse loses custody of her son due to being at high risk of infection

A NURSE has lost custody of her five-year-old son following a legal battle with her ex-husband after a court ruled her job is a health risk.

The court ruled Cemile Deniz is a health risk to her child due to the chances of her contracting coronavirus as she battles to save people’s lives.

As a result, they have given primary custody of her son to his father – who works as a policeman.

The 31-year-old works in the State Hospital Home Health Services unit in the northern Turkish city of Ordu.

Cemile filed for divorce against Mehmet Atakan Deniz after seven years of marriage and had already been given provisional custody of their son Kuzey.

Mehmet claimed that the boy risked catching coronavirus from his mum because of her high-risk job, even though he himself is a police officer.

Mehmet’s lawyer told the Ordu Family Court that he should be given custody, saying, “The child’s mother is an ambulance nurse and constantly goes in and out of people’s houses, the child is under serious risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The court agreed, saying, “Considering the high contagiousness of the novel coronavirus, it has been concluded that it will be in the child’s best interests to give temporary custody to the father at this stage.”

The court has allowed Cemile to see her son every other weekend and for that to remain in place until the case is concluded and a final decision on custody is made.

