Nine and a Half Years Requested for Man that Repeatedly Hit Partner

THE Prosecutor’s office has requested nine and a half years for the man that repeatedly hit his partner in the head with a stone in Aguadulce in July 2016.

The woman was only saved from being killed as a result of a kind stranger that heard the attack and stepped in. After being beaten in the head and face with a stone in the middle of the street the woman lost her left eye and sustained multiple other injuries.

The Prosecutor’s office in Almeria is seeking a sentence of nine and a half years in prison for the man, and compensation for the victim of around 100,000 euros.

