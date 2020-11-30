Merchants’ association adds mileage to its car raffle

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almuñecar

The merchants’ associations of Almuñécar and La Herradura has added mileage to its car raffle and extended the entry date until January 4.

THE initiative, which has the support and collaboration of the Sexitano City Council, aims to promote and boost sales among the 300 participating establishments.

The merchant associations taking part in the promotion are: Comercio Sexitano, Comercio Vivo de Almuñécar and the Association of Merchants, Craftsmen and Professionals of La Herradura.

“Due to the closure, motivated by the latest measures adopted by the Covid-19 throughout the province of Granada, the promotion was also altered and the associations have decided to modify the date of the draw in order to recover those two weeks of closure”, said a spokesperson for the Almuñécar and La Herradura merchants associations.


“The opening of the shops brought joy back to the streets of the municipality. And this joy comes with a reward.”

Customers who make a purchase in any of the participating establishments, identified by a poster in the shop window, will be entered into the raffle.


The car is currently in the Almuñécar Peugeot dealership showroom, located on Avenida Costa del Sol.

