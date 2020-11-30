Major advances in the treatment of aggressive breast cancer

MAJOR advances are being made in Valencia in the treatment of one of the most aggressive types of breast cancer.

A study by the Incliva Health Research Institute of Valencia Hospital, in conjunction with the Jimenez Diaz Foundation Health Research Institute (IIS-FJD), shows for the first time that the lack of miR-33b is related to a poor prognosis in HER2 + patients, one of the most aggressive breast cancers with a low survival rate; which opens the door for the creation of new drugs against this subtype of cancer.

One of the main findings of the study is the demonstration that miR-33b (a single-stranded RNA capable of regulating the expression of other genes) acts as a miRNA, a tumour suppressor in HER2 + breast cancer, which could inhibit migration and tumour invasion, in part, by preventing epithelial-mesenchymal transition, a crucial process during the development of tumorigenesis and metastasis.

The study was funded by the PI18 / 01219 Project and the CIBERONC Center for Networked Biomedical Research in Oncology (CB16 / 12/00481) of the Health Research Fund, Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness.

