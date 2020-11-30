Investigation Into War Crimes By British Mercenaries In Sri Lanka

During the 26-year-long civil war, that ended in 2008, with a victory by the Sri Lankan forces, in the 1980s, Keenie Meenie Services (KMS), a private security company from the UK, run by former SAS officer, David Walker, were brought in to train the Special Task Force (STF), an elite unit of the Sri Lanka police, in their fight against the Tamil Tiger rebels, now, the STF has been implicated in a string of accusations of human rights abuse, including mass executions of Tamil civilians, without trial, cases that came to light in a book published in January, Keenie Meenie: The British Mercenaries Who Got Away With War Crimes, by Phil Miller, containing information gained from declassified UK government documents.

Mr Miller commented, “A lot of Tamil people became refugees in the 1980s, that’s when KMS was there. People remember being attacked by helicopter gunships, so I think people are quite shocked to learn that in many of those cases, helicopters were flown by British mercenaries.”

It is estimated that 100,000, mostly Tamils, were killed during the bloody conflict, with another 20,000 missing, and earlier this year, Lieutenant Colonel, Nandasena Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the president of Sri Lanka, openly acknowledged that the missing 20,000 were dead, whilst the now 78-year-old David Walker, expressly rejects any claims that KMS was involved in any atrocities.

