A HUGE price has been paid by an ex-police community support officer (PCSO) for ‘Foolish Actions’.

Peter Kiba, aged 59, of Skipton Avenue, Oldham in Manchester, illegally accessed the Greater Manchester Police’s (GMP) computer systems to obtain data on a woman. He emailed her repeatedly using the personal details that he stole from the GMP system. It is thought that Kiba had a ‘professional association’ with the woman.

-- Advertisement --



The defence for Kiba, William Donnelly, said, “He is a 59-year-old man of impeccable character until now.

“He has lost his job and already paid a huge price for his foolish actions.

“Pete Kiba contacted this lady by email on a number of occasions.

“She reported that unwanted attention to police, who carried out an investigation.

Kiba has plead guilty to causing a computer to perform a function to secure or enable unauthorised access to data and to knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without consent. John McGarva, District Judge has adjourned the case till next year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huge Price Paid by Ex-Police Community Support Officer”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.