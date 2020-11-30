Guardia Civil helps remove half a million illegal masks in Madrid

GUARDIA Civil helps remove more than half a million illegal masks, and other PPE, that violates regulations in the Community of Madrid.
The Ministry of Economy, Employment and Competitiveness of the Community of Madrid announced on Monday, November 30, that more than half a million masks and other personal protective equipment that did not comply with current Community manufacturing regulations have been withdrawn from the market.
In an operation carried out by the Consumer Inspection, with the collaboration of the Abroñigal Customs Section of the Guardia Civil, the only wholesale establishment located in the Cobo Calleja Industrial Estate, in the municipality of Fuenlabrada, was raided.
As a result of the inspection and checks carried out, a total of 584,180 masks, 7,250 Covid-19 tests, 307 hydroalcoholic gel units, 65 digital infrared thermometers and 1,500 sodium chlorite sachets have been seized as they lacked the relevant authorisation, breaching current regulations including not having proper CE marking and not having correct labelling in Spanish.
The General Directorate of Commerce and Consumption has been developing an intense campaign to control masks and personal protective equipment, with the aim to safeguard the health and safety of consumers by preventing the marketing and sale of illegal masks.
