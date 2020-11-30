Guardia Civil helps remove half a million illegal masks in Madrid

GUARDIA Civil helps remove more than half a million illegal masks, and other PPE, that violates regulations in the Community of Madrid.

The Ministry of Economy, Employment and Competitiveness of the Community of Madrid announced on Monday, November 30, that more than half a million masks and other personal protective equipment that did not comply with current Community manufacturing regulations have been withdrawn from the market.

In an operation carried out by the Consumer Inspection, with the collaboration of the Abroñigal Customs Section of the Guardia Civil, the only wholesale establishment located in the Cobo Calleja Industrial Estate, in the municipality of Fuenlabrada, was raided.