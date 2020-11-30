Eighth-tier Marine make it to the FA Cup third round

EIGHTH-tier Marine beat National League South side Havant and Waterlooville in the FA Cup to make it to the third round.

The Northern Premier League Division One North West side left it until the 120th minute to seal victory against 10-man Havant after captain Niall Cummins converted from close range after Havant’s tired legs failed to deal with a last-ditch free-kick from the home side.

Marine, from Merseyside, continue their impressive FA Cup form making it to the third round after defeating League Two side Colchester in the first round.

Havant’s Anthony Straker was sent off late on in normal time for a second bookable offence, meaning they had to play the entire extra-time with a player less and that’s when experienced striker Cummins, 33, dived in at the back post to force the ball over the line with his back!

“I’m not going to lie; I closed my eyes and it hit me in the shoulder or my back,” he said.

“It is a dream come true for everyone. It was a tremendous effort and it’ll live long in the memory.”

