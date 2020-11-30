FOLLOWING the Government’s ‘Test to Release’ announcement, easyJet offers passengers cheaper COVID-19 tests to encourage travel.

easyJet and easyJet holidays have announced on Monday, November 30, that they have partnered with two testing firms, Confirm Testing and City Doc, as the airline is continuing to explore ways of working with different governments and industry partners to test the efficacy of more rapid testing.

The announcement means easyJet customers can get access to convenient and affordable testing when it is required for entry into countries across its network, following the ‘Test to Release’ scheme which means quarantine can be reduced if a negative test is taken after five days after return to the UK.

The partnerships mean that preferential prices can be accessed for both companies using a unique code provided when they book through the easyJet.com and easyJet.com/holidays sites.

Available from later this week, customers will receive a reduced rate of £75 (€84) per home test with Confirm Testing or £100 (€111) per home test or £150 (€167) for an in-clinic test with CityDoc.

Both testing companies aim to provide results within 48 hours of the test being returned to them. Confirm Testing is managed via Royal Mail and their Priority Postboxes and CityDoc offer a courier service. easyJet is also working to identify suppliers in Europe to be able to provide this across its network.

Testing has become a requirement for entry for a number of easyJet’s key destinations like Germany, Spain and Italy and so this partnership is focused on helping customers get their required test ahead of travel more conveniently and at more affordable rates.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, commented: “I’m really pleased to be able to offer our customers convenient testing options at cheaper rates than are widely available on the market. This, coupled with the news that quarantine can be reduced with a negative test, is a key step towards travel getting back to normal.

“We continue to push for testing the efficacy of rapid testing technologies like antigen and LAMP testing which could be undertaken on departure at the airport and for further reducing quarantine, making it easier and less onerous for people to travel.

“It is clear that while testing will continue to be important to keep people moving in the coming months, eventually the vaccine will play a role in reducing this and return travel to normal. Governments and industry need to work together to achieve this and we stand by ready to support where we can.”

