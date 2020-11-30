Cartama this year will have a display of lights and has announced when they will be switched on, this is despite the restrictions in force.

The Cartama Christmas turn on, will be performed on Saturday 5 December it was confirmed by the mayor of cartama Jorge Gallardo.

Obviously, several restrictions will still be in place, and it’s accepted by most that the lights and festivities in Cartama, as in other regions, will be somewhat muted compared to last year.

Still, there will be a series of events planned to make it as much like a normal Christmas as possible, particularly for the young.

The councillor for fairs and festivities Francis Montiel and the council for education Anabel Rueda were also in attendance when the switch on date was announced.

