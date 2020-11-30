75-year-old man jailed for causing death of a mother by careless driving

A 75-YEAR-OLD man has been jailed for causing death by careless driving after he claimed the life of a mother in Angmering, West Sussex.

Ronald Dossett was driving his blue Honda Civic southbound on the A280 on January 17, 2019, when he veered into the opposite carriageway.

His vehicle collided head-on with an orange Suzuki Ignis driven by Nicola Drummond, 44, of Long Furlong, Findon, who was airlifted to hospital but sadly died from her injuries later that day.

Her two children, a son then aged 14 and a daughter then aged six, were also in the car at the time and sustained serious injuries which they have thankfully recovered from.

Dossett, of Marks Tey Road, Fareham, Hampshire, was seriously injured and his wife, also 75, sustained minor injuries.

A third vehicle collided with Dossett’s vehicle and the driver of that vehicle also sustained injuries.

After pleading guilty to the charge of causing death by careless driving at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, November 27, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment.

He was also disqualified from driving for 30 months and must take an extended re-test should he wish to drive again.

Judge Christie Laing QC described Mrs Drummond as an “extraordinary woman” whose last words when trapped in her car were for her two children to be taken care of before her.

