Woman Faked Cancer To Fund Dream Wedding

Toni Standen, 29, pleaded guilty in November to fraud by false representation between February 2019 and April 2020. Friends launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise £8,500 for Standen’s dream wedding to partner James in Widnes, Cheshire, after she told them she had been given just months to live. She shaved her head to keep up the pretense, and even gave interviews with newspapers to talk about her illness.

College pal Cheryl Aston, 33, who donated £525, said: “She could have won an Oscar, her acting was that good. She fooled us all. We were all completely sucked in.

“She told me she was dying and I fell for it.”

Mum-of-two Cheryl, who attended the wedding, added: “I remember her telling me that her cancer had come back and that it was terminal. She told me it had spread to her bones and her organs. I was devastated – everyone was.”

Standen finally broke down and admitted that she had faked the whole thing to friends, who recorded the conversation and reported her to police.

District Judge Nicholas Sanders at Chester magistrates court said she committed a “horrible breach of trust”.

