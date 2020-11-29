SYNTHETIC SKIN BREAK THROUGH

Synthetic skin has been around for some time, but now it is stronger and can repair itself many times.

Repairing the skin is one of the most delicate and problematic areas of plastic surgery, but thanks to breakthroughs in research, surgeons can use a product that can repair itself up to 5000 times.

After new research and using hydrogel and tiny Nanosensors, synthetic skin can stretch at least 25 times its normal size, and when used as a prosthetic, it can monitor blood pressure too.

It can also sense an object up to six inches away, the technology surrounding this “super” skin will primarily be used in biology, of course, its hoped aircrafts automotive and other applications could benefit from it as well.

The”super” skin is sensitive and stretchy, and it also is known as electronic skin due to implanted nanosensors, the skin has been developed by researchers at the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia.

This research represents significant breakthroughs in new technology in that more can be done when repairs in biology are required, the research continues.

