San Pedro urban street artist making a name for himself

ALTHOUGH Estepona prides itself on the number of high-quality street murals it has and Gibraltar has followed suite, San Pedro Alcantara has its own prize-winning graffiti artist who produces some exceptional designs.

When you think of graffiti you often picture meaningless squiggles or tags with people’s names but Jose Enrique Ragel is an urban street artist who enjoys working with local businesses and residents to produce eye catching and meaningful images.

He has decorated premises for companies and sports centres but has also produced memorials for families of those who have lost loved ones.

He’s not a Banksy, making undercover political statements but an artist who seems to enjoy working on the streets of the town and letting the quality of his work speak for itself but to see more, visit his Facebook page.

