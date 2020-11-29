NFL team Denver Broncos have NO quarterback to play due to COVID

NFL team Denver Broncos have NO quarterback to play on Sunday, November 29, due to a positive COVID test for backup quarterback Jeff Driskel leading to ALL Broncos’ quarterbacks being ruled out.

Broncos, ahead of the matchup with the New Orleans Saints, has confirmed that backup quarterback Jeff Driskel has tested positive for COVID-19, and reports say all of the Broncos’ other quarterbacks were in close contact with him without masks, meaning they are now ruled out of the game too.

If the game isn’t postponed by the NFL, this will represent the first time in history that an NFL team has played a game without a single quarterback, as Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were ruled ineligible to play after being deemed high risk.

Broncos running back Royce Freeman appears to be the leading contender for the quarterback position, if the game goes ahead, with receiver Kendall Hinton also in contention.

