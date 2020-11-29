Husband and wife nightclub owners banned for failing to pay tax

HUSBAND and wife nightclub owners, who managed several nightclubs and pubs in Blackpool under the trading name Ma Kelly’s, have been banned from any directorship duties after failing to submit accounts and pay.

58-year-old Paul Anthony Kelly and Paula Kelly, 55, will start their 7-year directorship disqualifications on November 25, 2020, for failure to submit accounting records and pay thousands of pounds worth of tax lands. The Lancashire nightclub owners, from Thornton Cleveleys in Lancashire, are both banned from acting as directors of a company or directly or indirectly becoming involved, without the permission of the court, in the promotion, formation, or management of a company.



Flexitell Limited was incorporated in March 2016 and Paul and Paula Kelly were appointed as directors, however, the company entered into administration in May 2017 and Flexitell was referred to the Insolvency Service for further enquiries.

Investigators found that Paul and Paula Kelly had not maintained or preserved accounting records throughout the life of the company. This has meant the nightclub owners could not explain their claimed £1.1 million (€1.22 million) turnover, £195,000-worth (€217,000) of tax owed, and the outstanding balances on their directors’ loans.

Subsequently, on November 9, 2020, the Secretary of State accepted disqualification undertakings from the husband and wife after they did not dispute the fact they had failed to ensure Flexitell maintained or preserved adequate accounting records explaining the estimated company turnover and the debt owed to the tax authorities.

