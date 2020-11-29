HONG KONG authorities have decided on Sunday, November 29, to close schools until after Christmas due to COVID-19, after registering 115 new infections.

All face-to-face classes are being suspended from Wednesday, December 2, and will not return until the end of the Christmas holidays.

Daycare centres and classes for children from first to third grade were already suspended for two weeks as of Monday, November 23, due to the increase in infections.

The number confirmed constitutes the highest number of infections verified since the ‘fourth-wave’ of infections, which reportedly began a week ago.

In addition, it is the first time that Hong Kong has registered a three-digit number of infections since August 1.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Hong Kong closes schools until after Christmas due to COVID-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.