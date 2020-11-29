Bushfires Warning as Sydney Records Hottest November Night

SYDNEY has recorded its hottest November night since records began 160 years ago, with emergency services warning residents to prepare for potential bushfires.

-- Advertisement --



Parts of the city hit 40 degrees on Saturday night and Sunday morning, while other areas of New South Wales (NSW) and northern Victoria soared close to 45. The Bureau of Meteorology warned that it was ‘going to be hot and awful for a lot of people tonight’.

In Northmead, an outer suburb of western Sydney, a ‘watch and act’ alert was put in place at 1 PM on Sunday as 45 grass and bush fires raged across NSW. ‘Firefighters and water-bombing aircraft are working to contain the fire and contain homes’, said the Rural Fire Service, adding that ‘this is the first time since the devastating season last year we’ve seen widespread elevated fire danger’.

Last summer’s catastrophic bushfires destroyed 2476 homes across Australia and killed 26 people.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bushfire Warnings as Sydney Records Hottest November Night”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.