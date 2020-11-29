Breaking News – Volcano Erupts in Indonesia

BREAKING NEWS – Thousands flee for their lives as volcano erupts in Indonesia

Thousands of people have fled for their lives on Sunday, November 29 as Mount IIe Lewotolok volcano in the southern East Nusa Tenggara province of Indonesia erupted, sending ash four kilometres into the air. Officials said the explosion had left 2,780 people from 26 villages seeking refuge.

Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with ‘hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas,’ and that volcanic ash could be seen on satellite images as high as 50,000 feet.

Ash also came down on nearby Wunopitu airport, which remains closed. Authorities said that no casualties have yet been reported.

