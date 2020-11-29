Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed at North Yorkshire Farm.

-- Advertisement --



An outbreak of bird flu has been confirmed on a farm in North Yorkshire with all 10,500 birds at the turkey fattening premises near Northallerton now being collected to be culled in a bid to limit the spread of the disease any further.

An exclusion zone has been quickly put in place around the infected site to limit the risk of the disease spreading, and a detailed investigation is in progress to determine where the outbreak started. At the moment, there is not anticipated to be any impact on the supplies of turkeys or other birds over Christmas. Public Health England (PHE) said in a statement that the risk to public health from the virus is very low.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss, said: “Avian flu has been confirmed at a commercial turkey fattening farm near Northallerton, North Yorkshire. Immediate steps have been taken to limit the risk of the disease spreading and all the remaining turkeys at the farm will be culled. PHE has confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”

Two more outbreaks were reported on Novemeber 20

The UK’s APHA has issued a public update on two outbreaks of H5N8 bird flu. The outbreak recorded in poultry and captive birds near Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire and the outbreak in captive birds at a wetland centre near Stroud, Gloucestershire have both been confirmed as highly pathogenic. For the outbreak in Leicestershire, health authorities have maintained the 3km and 10km temporary control zone.

The APHA has opted for a different strategy for the cases in Gloucestershire. The 3km and 10km temporary control zones have been revoked and a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone is now in place.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed at North Yorkshire Farm”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.