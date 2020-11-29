18-year-old charged with modern day slavery offence in Essex

AN 18-year-old has been charged with a modern-day slavery offence in connection to county lines drug dealing in Chelmsford, Essex.

Officers from the Essex Police’s Operation Raptor team arrested Mohammad Mahaboob on Friday, November 28, following reports of drug supply, assault, human trafficking and threats to kill.

It is alleged that between September 1 and November 27, the 18-year-old had arranged or facilitated the travel of another person, with a view to exploiting them in the selling of drugs as part of a county line.

It is further alleged the man also made threats and assaulted a man aged in his 30s.

Mahaboob, of Turpin Avenue, Romford, was charged with two counts of assault by beating, two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, harassment, assault occasion actual bodily harm, possession of criminal property, threats to kill and for arranging or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

He is due to appear at Colchester Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 30.

